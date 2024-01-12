Within Two Days, Two Young Mothers Died in the Maternity Ward of the Nyíregyháza Hospital

According to the hospital’s management, the two tragic incidents happened independently of each other.

Last November, a young mother from Máriapócs died after giving birth in the Nyíregyháza hospital. The woman gave birth to her son – who was her third child – by caesarean section, and after the operation she was admitted to the intensive care unit. The baby was strong and healthy, but the mother became weaker and weaker day by day. Her brother told RTL: “They took her to the maternity ward and then transferred her to the intensive care unit late at night. We went in at midnight and the doctor said that he trusts the best, he showed his partner the machines, they checked if everything was all right. Later, at 2:55 my sister died.”

He also said that the woman handled the pregnancy well, but in the 9th month a blood test showed that she has blood clotting problems. She was given medication, which made her feel better, but the delivery still had to be brought forward. Since then, the relatives still do not know the cause of the tragedy, they are still waiting for medical papers.

The family also reported that an expectant mother from Újfehértó, who also gave birth to her twin daughters by surgery, was also under obstetric observation, but a few hours later she became sick and she too lost her life. According to reports, the twins are getting stronger and were able to spend Christmas at home.

When asked by the TV channel, the hospital said that an internal investigation had been launched in both cases, and that there was no connection between the two tragedies. According to them, unforeseen events happened to both expectant mothers, which they could not reverse despite professional care.

debreceninap.hu