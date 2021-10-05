Áder Hosts Developer of City Composter in Podcast

President János Áder talked to the developer of an indoor composting device in his Blue Planet (Kék bolygó) podcast on Monday, saying the widespread use of the “eco-robot” would contribute to a sustainable Hungarian economy.

Compocity allows composting in city dwellings and offices where traditional garden composting is not an option, and composts leftover dairy and meat which are not used in traditional composting, they said. Emese Pancsa, the developer, said mass production is about to begin, with potential customers already showing interest in the device. Áder noted that Compocity will be presented at the Planet Budapest expo between November 29 and December 5.

hungarymatters.hu