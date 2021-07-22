Pope Francis to Meet Áder, Orbán in September

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Pope Francis to Meet Áder, Orbán in September

Pope Francis will meet Hungarian President János Áder and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on September 12 in Budapest, the day he is scheduled to celebrate the mass concluding the International Eucharistic Congress, organisers said.

 

The pontiff will meet Áder and Orbán, as well as Hungarian bishops, in the Budapest Museum of Fine Arts in the morning, before talking to representatives of the Ecumenical Council of Churches in Hungary and of Jewish communities. The mass will be held at 11.30am on Heroes Square, and the pope is scheduled to leave for a three-day visit to Slovakia around 3pm.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

