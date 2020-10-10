Manufacture of Covid Drug Remdesivir under Way in Hungary

Domestic manufacture of the Covid-19 drug Remdesivir is under way in Hungary, with pharmaceutical company Richter having manufactured enough clinical trial doses in the initial phase to treat some 250 patients, the innovation and technology ministry said.

By the end of the month, the drug will be available in enough doses to treat more than 800 patients, state secretary József Bódis said in a statement. The government contributed 400 million forints (EUR 1.1m) to Richter’s production of the drug, he added.

Mass manufacture in Hungary of the antiviral drug favipiravir is also under way, Bódis said. The innovation and technology ministry has been coordinating R+D projects aimed at combatting the coronavirus pandemic since March, he said, noting that the government has set aside 3 billion forints for the purpose. The projects, which range from the development of therapeutic treatments to the mass production of ventilators, are all progressing according to schedule, the state secretary said.

MTI