New hotbed of infection emerges in North-Eastern Hungary

A new hotbed of novel coronavirus infection has emerged at a construction site in Tiszaúlváros in north-eastern Hungary, with 242 of 1,717 coronavirus tests showing positive results, Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller said.

The local Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County hospital is prepared to receive patients, currently only one person is being treated for the disease, she added. The workers have been isolated at their accommodation and the army has started disinfecting the construction area, she told a press conference of the operative body responsible for handling the epidemic response.

MTI