Here are the extraordinary announcements of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán

While 2023 was the year of breaking down inflation, 2024 will be the year of restarting economic growth – Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Kossuth radio Good morning, Hungary! in his show on Friday.



The prime minister emphasized that economic growth requires loans with lower interest rates, then “the engine of the economy will stall” again.

We are already seeing “nice preludes” from this in the third and fourth quarters, but the real momentum is expected in 2024, he added.

He emphasized: at the same time, a general aspect that surpasses all other aspects, even inflation and economic growth, is the issue of jobs, that every Hungarian can work in Hungary.

On Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called Turkey a key player in terms of future energy supply on Kossuth radio Good morning, Hungary! in his show.

The Prime Minister highlighted: Turkey and President Erdogan are “in their hands” today.

All the gas that we can bring in comes through Turkey, “if it is blocked, there is no gas, if it is open, there is gas”, said the Prime Minister, adding: therefore, we must definitely reach an agreement with the Turks, we must be good, we must give it to them respect and we have to cooperate with them in other areas as well, if we want to have a favorable energy evaluation.

Viktor Orbán also spoke about the large program being developed, according to which a huge amount of electricity would be produced in Azerbaijan, and then transferred to Hungary via an undersea pipeline with the involvement of Georgia and Romania. With the cooperation of four countries, they would be able to import electricity cheaply, he said.

He also touched on the negotiations with Qatar, in order to enable European states to purchase the gas that can be transported on the ship. He also negotiated this case in three rounds and they reached an agreement, he indicated.

The event of the World Athletics Championships and the stadium are among the best in the world – Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Kossuth radio Good morning, Hungary! in his show on Friday.

The prime minister highlighted: the athletes carry the good news of Hungary, “the athletes themselves speak in superlative terms about Budapest and the Hungarians”. Now foreigners say that “we are good hosts, this is a normal country where everyone is welcome, a friendly country, and let’s just say that it is a country where the Christian roots of love still exist,” he said.

He also said: meanwhile, “life outside of sports also goes on in these facilities”. This year, there were more concerts in the Puskás Arena than football matches, “so the complaint that it’s a waste of money, that it’s only about sports, and that it’s just a hobby for a few people, including the Prime Minister”, is simply not true, because these public spaces “regardless of sports serve all Hungarian people of goodwill, they provide space for cultural events, conferences, and huge events,” he emphasized.

He added: “the flow of cultural productions from the Western world does not stop at Vienna, it is now reaching Budapest”.

We have to defend Hungary’s utility reduction against Brussels – Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Kossuth radio Good morning, Hungary! in his show on Friday.

Viktor Orbán reminded: in the first seven months of the year, the government gave families HUF 1,078 billion in utility reduction. Every Hungarian family receives HUF 181,000 in support every month in addition to their salary, since their energy bills would be that much higher if there were no utility reduction.

The prime minister said: Brussels is threatening the reduction of Hungarian utilities, they think that Hungarian families should pay more and “they want to force this on us”.

According to his view, the Hungarian system “stabs in the eyes” of the “Brussels” because, in a European comparison, people in Hungary pay the lowest electricity and gas prices, in contrast to many other EU countries, whose politicians make their citizens pay more for energy, Hungary does not have its own oil – and gas fields. And the people are asking their politicians to account that if they can solve the utility reduction in Hungary, then why not in theirs. And Brussels “attacks us” for this, saying that the Hungarians are not doing it well.

“I understand what their problem is, but we can’t ignore it, we have to defend the Hungarian overhead reduction against Brussels,” said Viktor Orbán.

We are working mercilessly, dragging inflation down and wages up so that after August wages will catch up with the pace of price increases – said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday, Kossuth radio Good morning, Hungary! in his show.

“We will have a tough autumn,” he noted, adding that hopefully by December the two values will be close to each other.

The prime minister stated that part of the recent price increase could be explained by the significant increase in energy prices or the sanctions. At the same time, he said: especially in recent months, there was a part of the price increases that he did not see as justified, especially in the case of international supermarket chains.

He stated: that the presence of the competition office will therefore be continuous in trade in the future. The possibilities with which he succeeded in curbing inflation will remain.

(MTI)