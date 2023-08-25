The Vojtina Puppet Theater in Debrecen has opened its new season

The Vojtina Puppet Theater in Debrecen is starting the new season with two playgrounds, in which the priority task will be to fill the second playground with professional content, integrate it into everyday life, and prepare the interactive puppet theater László Vitéz, director Anikó Asbóth announced.

Anikó Asbóth recalled that the building known as Podiumterem in the city vernacular was used as a playground by the Puppet Theater last year due to the austerity measures taken in connection with the energy crisis, but the company received it from the city on May 1st, so in addition to the traditional playground, they now have another one, which gives more opportunities to the company.

The director of the puppet theater also highlighted that the theater was able to keep the three apartments above the theater, which is a great help to the troupe, as they can create a rehearsal room in one of the guest apartments.

Terka Láposi, the artistic director of the Play Theater of the puppet theater, emphasized: the most important thing is that they can operate in the 4 rooms located in the 2 playgrounds without increasing the number of staff.

Anikó Asbóth noted: the budget is not enough for this yet, but they hope to be able to finance the increase in staff next year.

Speaking about the performances, Anikó Asbóth explained that there will be 2 new and 2 almost new shows in the Theater in the new season. Margaret the Giant Slayer, which was played a few times before the coronavirus epidemic, will be staged with a new cast, while Arika, the stunning artist, has only been seen online so far.

The Malom complication was presented in May, but will be performed this season, and in the spring they plan to present a performance with the working title Zozó, which is about a lonely monster. In addition to these, János Szerencsés, Vas Laci, Hoppláda and The Tale of the Bird’s Nest will also be on the program – added the director.

Terka Láposi said that contemporary creators will be invited to the Miénk itt a tér program next season. The repertoire will include the Rite play, but they are also preparing a new chamber play based on the book The Tale of Everything, Nothing and Other Tales by Gábor Gyula Tóth.

The children’s activities will also continue, the Litter Removal and the Magic Sword will be shown in a renewed form, and the performances The Flower Stepping and the Tree Reaching the Sky will remain in the repertoire.

Among the plans for the new season is the creation of László Vitéz’s circle of friends, and from the point of view of the exhibitions, they will try to ensure that the children can play in the exhibitions.

Among the important tasks of the season, Anikó Asbóth mentioned the preparation of the László Vitéz interactive puppet theater – a new exhibition opening from the legacy of Henrik Kemény – which is expected to be presented in 2025, the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Kossuth prize-winning puppet artist.

István Puskás (Fidesz-KDNP), deputy mayor of Debrecen, emphasized at the press conference that he is happy that, as the deputy mayor responsible for the cultural area, he finally does not have to report on the cuts, because there is no need to expect forced measures either due to the epidemic or the energy situation. He explained: that he is confident that people will have a calmer year ahead, in which the Vojtina Puppet Theater will bring wealth.

The opening program of the 2023/2024 season is held on Saturday by the Puppet Theatre, the opening event called Idesüss a figurásra starts at 10:00 a.m. in the Memorial Garden and until 12:30 p.m. Those interested are welcomed with performances and numerous accompanying events.

