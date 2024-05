Noisier nights await the residents of Debrecen: between May 13-18, 2024, DKV Zrt is performing tram track maintenance work on line 1 between the Eötvös Street and Andaházi Street stops at night.

DKV Zrt. apologizes in advance to the residents for the noise.

In the following days, you can expect slower tram traffic during the day in Debrecen, at Kossuth Square, because the 3×3 Olympic basketball qualifying tournament will be held here.