IEAS Film Club: Short Film Selection and Q&A

For the last time this semester, this week IEAS Film Club is screening three short films directed by Hungarian director, Máté Konkol. After viewing the films, they will have a discussion/Q&A session with the director.

The selected short films:

Sárga csillagos kocsmák/Yellow-Star Pubs (2014)

Budapest, zárt város/Budapest, Closed City (2021)

Ki mint veti ágyát/Reap What You Sow (2024)

Date: 6:00 pm, May 14th



Venue: Studio 111, University of Debrecen Main Building

As usual, they are screening the films from 6:00 pm in Studio 111, and after the film, they will host a discussion about the film and the topics addressed by it. The event itself is free of charge, join it for the fun and bring along your friends, family, roommate and anyone you think would enjoy it.

The language of the event is English.