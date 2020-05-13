Enjoy an Extra Family Discount on the International Day of Families!

In 1993, May 15 was designated the International Day of Families by the UN in order to raise awareness of the social, economic and demographic processes that affect families as basic units of society and to encourage all of us to try and support families any way we can.

Home to Hungary’s only zoo with an amusement park, we have always considered it a key part of our mission to help generations recreate and have fun together – which is especially important in such hard times. Therefore, on May 15, we will be offering a 20 percent discount on Zoo Passes for families that include any number of children and one or multiple adults.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park