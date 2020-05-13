Another donor to support the zoo

Culture Local News
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Another donor to support the zoo

We are immensely grateful to have so many individuals and companies offering us their support – may it be in the form of symbolic adoptions or supplies such as animal feed.

 

Today we received 500 kg of quality rabbit pellets from BFB Plus Kft., the Hungarian distributor for Versele-Laga products – so residents of Bunnyville have some particularly happy months coming.

On behalf of our animals, we would like to thank them for their donation.

If you want to contribute to our work and, thus, the welfare of our residents, please see how you can support us at:
www.zoodebrecen.hu/content/supportus.html

 

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

