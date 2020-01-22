The title of “Sustainable Debrecen” was handed over for the first time

Eurings Zrt. has been awarded the title of “Sustainable Debrecen”. The award is given to companies that help Debrecen with their environmentally conscious commitments to become not only a modern, developed but also a livable city.

“Sustainable Debrecen program was announced by the municipality to enable young people in Debrecen to live in a clean, green city” – said László Papp mayor of Debrecen. The primary goal of the program is to preserve and protect the built and green environment of Debrecen; therefore, the municipality would like to work together with business organizations in the city.

Every year, those companies in Debrecen, which are committed to avoid the use of single-use plastic products and are willing to significantly reduce the amount of waste and emissions, will be given the title of “Sustainable Debrecen”.

Roberto Massucco, Managing Director of Eurings Zrt., thanked the Debrecen city administration for finding the company worthy of the title, and trusted Eurings Zrt. to continue to operate in an environmentally conscious manner.