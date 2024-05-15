Child and mother hit on a zebra crossing in Balmazújváros – VIDEO

The Hajdú-Bihar county police published a shocking video about an accident in Balmazújváros last week.

A mother was carrying her child in a child seat on a bicycle when they were hit by an inattentive driver on the zebra crossing. It was just luck that no tragedy happened.

The police told the press that the woman suffered serious injuries that took more than eight days to heal, while her child escaped the accident without injuries.

In their appeal, the Hajdú-Bihar police ask that all motorists approach pedestrian crossings with care in order to avoid such and similar horrible accidents.

police.hu

24.hu