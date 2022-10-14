The Hajdúszoboszló police held a career orientation day for the children

The employees of the Hajdúszoboszló Police Department held a career orientation day for the students of the local Imre Thököly Primary School on October 11, 2022. During the program, the children were able to gain an insight into the everyday life of those in uniform and were also enriched with many useful tips.

The police organized various interactive programs for the kids, which included a service dog and criminal technical demonstration, and the students could see the service equipment of the officers.

police.hu