The man from Újtikos tried to run away from the police, but did not get far

On May 9, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., the officers wanted to stop a car in Újtikos, on Rákóczi Street. They turned on the lights and sounds of the service vehicle, but the driver of the car hit the gas and tried to run away from them. He didn’t get far, and at the first intersection, he drove into a light pole. The 52-year-old man suffered minor injuries in the accident, but the breathalyzer used on him indicated intoxication.

During the subsequent questioning of the local resident, he admitted that he had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel. The Hajdúnánási Police Department conducted an investigation against him due to the well-founded suspicion of the offense of driving while intoxicated. The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu