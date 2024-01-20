One Person Dies in a House Fire in Hajdúböszörmény

One person died after an apartment in Hajdúböszörmény caught fire on Friday night, the deputy spokesperson of the National Directorate General of Disaster Management told MTI on Saturday.

According to Imre Dóka, the disaster management was notified after midnight that one of the apartments on the first floor of a 16-apartment building in Hajdúböszörmény, in the Győrössy garden, had caught fire. Twenty-nine people were at home in the four-story apartment building when the fire broke out, two were in the apartment that caught fire, one of them was able to escape from the burning building, the other person lost his life.

In addition to putting out the fire, the firefighters also evacuated several residents from the thick smoke-filled stairwell. A heated bus arrived on the scene, the apartment building remained heated, but there is currently no electricity in the building. The disaster management is investigating the circumstances of the fire, Imre Dóka said.

