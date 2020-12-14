A 13-year-old boy strangled a little girl in Debrecen and stole her phone – video

Early on Friday afternoon, the police found out that a boy in Derék Street, Debrecen, had attacked a 12-year-old girl, strangled her and took her phone. Police identified a 13-year-old local boy who could be linked to the crime within two hours. They searched the boy’s home and found the stolen phone under a mattress.

At the interrogation of the suspect, the juvenile boy testified and told police that:

he had no idea that his action would have such consequences.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters opened an investigation against him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a robbery. The boy may defend himself at liberty at this stage of the proceedings.

debreceninap.hu