Brutal robbery in Téglás – the shopper’s attackers were convicted

On December 11, 2020, the Debrecen Tribunal handed down a verdict in the case of two defendants who tethered, abused and robbed the victim in her house.

The tribunal found the defendants guilty of coercing attempted homicide for profit and of committing a private offense at night, as well as committing theft and attempted theft as an accomplice. Therefore, the court sentenced the juvenile with impunity to 3 years and 6 months in a juvenile prison and banned him from practicing public affairs for 3 years, while his Italian partner was sentenced to 9 years and 6 months in prison and deported from Hungary for 10 years.

According to the facts accepted by the court, around 2 a.m. on December 31, 2018, the two defendants were out of their apartment building and, according to their preliminary plan, decided to enter a woman’s house. The then 13-year-old defendant from Hajdúhadháza wore a black cap on his head, which was cut out at the level of his eye, while his second-degree partner, the then 27-year-old Italian man, covered his face with a scarf and both pulled gloves on their hands. The victim ran a convenience store on the ground floor of the house. The defendants entered the courtyard of the house, climbing over the fence, and then went up to the first floor, where the second-degree defendant tried to break the window. The two dogs in the yard noticed the defendants and began barking, to which the victim woke up. The woman walked toward the front door to release the dogs, and then when she opened the door, the defendants immediately attacked her, pushing her back into the house, where they began to abuse her. The attackers kept asking the woman, “Where is the money, where is the safe ?!”.

The victim was hit in the face by several punches and kicks, which she tried to protect with his hands, while crying for help. Defendants kicked the woman into one of the rooms, where the Italian man found a phone cord to tie the victim’s hands, stuffed her mouth with pieces of clothing, blindfolded her eyes, and constantly threatened to kill her. The terrified victim told the second-degree defendant that if she will be released, she would hand over the money. The Italian man left the room for a short time, then returned with a knife of 8-10 cm length, cutting the cord from the victim’s hands and removing the bandage from her eyes, then nailing the knife to the woman and threatening to kill her. The accused and the victim went to a room where the first-rate juvenile boy was already searching for valuables. Then the 63-year-old woman took a porcelain mug containing money. The second-degree defendant immediately snatched the mug from the victim’s hand, which contained hundreds of thousands of forints, while his juvenile companion also found a wallet and a bag containing a total of 250,000 forints in cash during the search and stole the victim’s cell phone.

After the defendants left the house, the victim began searching for her phone, however, as she couldn’t find it, she went over to her neighbor for help. During the attack, the victim suffered injuries that healed in eight days.

The defendants also committed two crimes a few days earlier, as they showed up at a drink and candy store on December 27, 2018 at around 11:30 p.m. The young boy and his companion climbed over the fence, and then the second-degree defendant, with a crowbar, stretched out the front door of the warehouse, but the alarm sounded, so they both fled. After a few minutes, they reached a buffet, the tarpaulin on the side of which was opened, so they entered the terrace, then they boke the service window and stolen 20,000 forints and a mobile phone.

Judge Dr. Pál Virágh said during the court session that with regard to the most serious crime, the court found it proven that the intentions of the accused extended to killing the victim in order to obtain money. The judge explained that although both defendants were convicted, the juvenile boy had previously been remanded in custody for a robbery, while the Italian man had been convicted in November 2015 by an Italian court.

The court’s decision isn’t final, and both the prosecutor and the defendants and their defense counsel have set aside three working days to make a statement of appeal.

The tribunal maintained the arrest of the defendants until the final conclusion of the proceedings, which the defendants took note of, making it final.

debreceninap.hu