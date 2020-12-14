Next year, airport adventure tours will be organized in Debrecen

Next year, airport experience tours will be organized at the Debrecen airport – the Repülési Kulturális Központ Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft. (LKK) announced on Saturday.

According to the cooperation agreement concluded between Debrecen International Airport Kft. And LKK, which operates the Aeropark aviation museum in Ferihegy, as soon as the scheduled flights return to Debrecen International Airport, the organized airport visits will also start.

The programs are scheduled to start every weekend of the year, and during the week, kindergarten and school groups will be greeted by organizers and airport staff.

As they write, the program of three-hour airport visits is adapted by tour and bus drivers to the flight schedule. The group can watch departing and arriving Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s from an old strip of concrete parallel to the runway. Visitors can learn what happens in the rather short 30-minute turnaround times of flights and how to prepare a 180-seater plane for the next trip in that amount of time. Tour guides tell in detail who has what role on the ground, what services work is needed to get an airplane off, how flight information and air traffic controllers work in the tower and control center.

The communiqué reminds us that during the traffic-free period of the program, the group can get off the lighted runway for a short time. During the airport visit, the military past of Debrecen Airport will be discussed, and it will be revealed how it has become a key airport in the region in recent decades. Visitors can visit one of the old hangars, learn about the work of airport firefighters and get an idea of the past, present and behind-the-scenes of civil aviation, as well as the aviation profession.

LKK has been organizing and arranging airport visits at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport for about eight years.

(MTI)