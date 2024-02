In February, two county firefighters received service badges in recognition of their twenty years of service and effective work.



Firefighter Lieutenant Colonel Áron Papp, department head of the Hajdúnánás Disaster Prevention Branch, and Gergely Csörsz received a pin. sergeant major, commander of the Berettyóújfalu Professional Fire Brigade. The awards were presented by firefighter Colonel Tamás Pintér Antal in Debrecen, the disaster management informed.