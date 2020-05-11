Ever heard the love song of nightingales?

Considered some of the brilliant songbirds in the world, nightingales are moving back to their nesting sites in Debrecen’s Great Forest in late April and early May.

During the mating season, males perform beautiful songs that charm females, who themselves do not sing, and lucky passers-by alike.

With the upcoming Birds and Arbor Day in mind, we have held several Nightingale Nights in the past couple of years – guided tours where you could spot local nightingales and listen in on their unique concert. Even though there will be no such event this time around, sometimes you can still hear nightingales when walking near our park in the evening.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park