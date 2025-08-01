Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days kick off with a delightful Thursday

The Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days festival began its three-day celebration on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in the heart of the Big Forrest, along the scenic Békás Lake. This event has become a beloved gathering for wine enthusiasts and jazz lovers alike, blending exquisite wines with top-tier jazz performances for a truly memorable summer evening.

Wine tastings and wineries

Visitors had the opportunity to sample wines from over 50 wineries representing 22 Hungarian wine regions. Renowned wineries such as Balla Géza, Dobosi, and Dóka Éva showcased their finest selections, offering attendees a chance to explore a diverse range of flavors. Special wine tasting packages were also available, allowing for a deeper appreciation of the nuances of each vintage.

Jazz concerts and musical performances

The music program featured performances across three stages. The Master Good Main Stage hosted acclaimed acts like Malek Andi Soulistic, the Gáspár Károly Trio featuring Nagy Noémi. Meanwhile, the Hungarian Jazz Association Stage highlighted various jazz genres with groups such as the Arthritis Quartet and the Armin Jambor Quartet, complemented by jazz DJs. The Synergy Stage added a unique vibe with performances from Guitar madness.

Beautiful setting and atmosphere

Set on the picturesque shore of Békás Lake, the festival provided an idyllic backdrop for the evening’s festivities. Visitors enjoyed the harmonious blend of nature, wine, and music amid enchanting lights reflecting on the water, creating a magical ambiance.

The Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days not only delighted connoisseurs of fine wine and jazz but also offered a captivating cultural experience for all attendees, celebrating the vibrant spirit of Debrecen during the summer months.

Detailed program can be found here: