An AI assistant is now waiting for visitors on the renewed yoUDay website

The biggest event of the 2025/26 academic year is about to explode: the ninth stadium show promises to be more spectacular than ever. Tickets for the most significant university party of the year can be purchased through a brand-new online platform. The updated website features plenty of surprises and useful information — and now, artificial intelligence is ready to answer all questions related to yoUDay.

Europe’s only stadium-sized academic year kickoff event dazzles first-year students, university citizens, and the Debrecen public every year. Organizers are preparing for the ninth edition with even higher standards — 2025’s yoUDay will deliver on quality, visuals, and musical experience. But this is more than just a show; it’s a unifying celebration that brings together university members and locals from Debrecen.

Ticket sales for this year’s show have already begun and are available directly through the official event website.

The platform has undergone major changes. One of the most striking updates is a countdown timer that appears upon entry, showing the exact second when the gates of the year’s biggest university party will open.

According to Gergő Török, the event’s organizer, a modern platform was long overdue. The goal was to fully harness current technological possibilities — which is why artificial intelligence now plays an important role.

“The first version of the site was launched nine years ago, so it was more than time for a refresh. Our development aimed to meet today’s expectations and user needs. As a result, the site is now significantly faster and offers much more information to visitors. It’s available in both Hungarian and English, to better connect international students with the event. One of the major new features is access to all past yoUDay aftermovies, and the full photo galleries from all nine shows will also be uploaded. Keeping up with the times, we’ve introduced an AI assistant to the site that can answer all yoUDay-related questions and even send direct links. There’s no phone-based support or registration; all communication is handled online. High school students and university staff can also purchase tickets through the website,” Török told hirek.unideb.hu.

The AI assistant appears immediately when someone visits the site — a small yellow chat icon on the left side of the screen is ready to assist users with any inquiries.

Török also revealed that, for the first time this year, the event will crown a Freshman of the Year. One male and one female student will hold the honorary title for a full year and receive a UniPass Gold card, granting free entry to university parties, freshman balls, DEAC matches, and performances at the oDEon Theatre. Registration for the competition will open on the first day of the freshman camp, August 25, via the yoUDay website.

The event continues to gain support, with major sponsors like BMW and Telekom joining the initiative this year.

The 9th yoUDay will take place on Wednesday, September 17, with the gates of Nagyerdei Stadium opening at 6:30 p.m. More information is available both on the official website and the event’s Facebook page.

(unideb.hu)