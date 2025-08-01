Cloudy, showery, and stormy weather expected in many areas over the weekend

According to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt., sent to MTI on Thursday, cloudy weather with showers and thunderstorms is expected in several parts of the country over the weekend. It will be cooler and cloudier in Transdanubia, while the eastern regions such as Tiszántúl and the Southern Great Plain will experience warmer weather, with precipitation expected to arrive there mainly on Sunday.

Friday:

Generally sunny with cumulus clouds and occasional brief showers. From late afternoon, cloud cover will increase from the northwest, bringing a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms in that area. The southern and southwestern wind may become gusty at times.

Daytime highs will range between 27°C and 32°C.

Saturday:

While the weather will mostly remain lightly cloudy in the Tiszántúl and Southern Great Plain regions, heading west the cumulus and cirrus cloud cover will gradually increase. In the Alpokalja and northwestern areas, significant cumulus development is expected, with the greatest chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening (some areas may see precipitation earlier). Rain may occur in other regions as well, especially during the first half of the day, but with lower probability—least likely on the Great Plain.

The southern and southeastern winds will gradually turn northwesterly over a larger area and will become breezy.

Nighttime lows will be between 12°C and 19°C, and daytime highs between 25°C and 34°C—coolest in Western Transdanubia and warmest in Tiszántúl.

Sunday:

The sky will be mostly partly cloudy, but as the front moves eastward, periods of heavy cloud cover may occur. From late afternoon, a more noticeable clearing is expected from the west.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely in many areas; however, in the second half of the day, precipitation will shift mainly to eastern regions, while it will cease in Transdanubia. The northwesterly wind will pick up, and strong to gale-force gusts may occur near thunderstorms.

Early morning temperatures will be between 14°C and 20°C, while afternoon highs will range from 23°C to 30°C.

(MTI)