Supplementary admission has started at the University of Debrecen

This year, the University of Debrecen is offering 116 programs across twelve faculties as part of its supplementary admission process. In addition to self-financed courses, state-funded programs are also available, and a new program has been added: applicants can now apply for the Sport Mental Coach master’s program.

The University of Debrecen admitted more first-year students than ever before during this year’s general admission process. At a press conference held on June 24, it was announced that 11,067 applicants had listed the university as their first choice, and of those, 8,224 were admitted and can begin their studies in September.

However, it’s not too late for those who didn’t apply or weren’t admitted in the general admission round. The supplementary admission process, which began on Wednesday, July 30, allows applicants to apply for programs starting in September until midnight on August 7.

A total of 116 programs are offered during the supplementary round across 12 faculties: 57 bachelor’s programs, 2 higher education vocational training programs, 52 master’s programs, and 5 undivided (single-cycle) programs. Applicants can choose from a wide range of fields including agriculture, humanities, economics, law, engineering, arts, medicine and health sciences, teacher training, sports science, social sciences, and natural sciences. Detailed information is available in the supplementary admission guide.

All programs are available in the self-financed format, and 68 programs across 6 fields (agriculture, engineering, medicine and health sciences, teacher training, sports science, and natural sciences) are available in state-funded form as well.

A new feature of this year’s supplementary admission is the launch of the Sport Mental Coach master’s program under the Faculty of Science and Technology, available in both state-funded and self-financed formats starting this September.

Important: only those who did not apply at all during the general admission process or were not admitted to any of their chosen programs may submit an application during the supplementary round. Applicants may only choose one program, and applications can only be submitted through the online E-Admission system, the same platform used during the general round.

The cutoff scores for supplementary admission are expected to be announced on August 27.

