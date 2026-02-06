A new generation of engineers graduates from the University of Debrecen

Due to the large number of graduates, the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Debrecen held two graduation ceremonies on Thursday. At the first event, Hungarian students received their diplomas, while at the second, foreign students were honored. In total, 536 graduates received their degrees in the Main Building’s Courtyard. Awards and recognitions were also presented during the ceremonies.

This year, 334 students graduated from the full-time program and 202 from the part-time program at the Faculty of Engineering.

Imre Kocsis, Deputy Dean for Science, addressed the graduates, noting that technology—and, consequently, people’s lifestyles and living conditions—are changing ever more rapidly. While in the era of the graduates’ grandparents, the world changed little over a lifetime, today devices, methods, and knowledge related to specific technologies can become outdated in just a few years. The graduates studied at a time when both Debrecen’s and the region’s industry underwent significant development. The faculty was able to keep pace with these challenges, providing a fitting environment for education.

“The Faculty of Engineering’s research infrastructure has developed significantly in recent years, supported by numerous companies through equipment and fully equipped laboratories. The Vehicle Laboratory has been completed, and our Ótemető Street campus has gained a new building wing. Renovation of the older buildings is ongoing,” Kocsis noted.

The Deputy Dean emphasized that learning current technology is essential to meeting today’s industrial demands. However, engineers cannot remain at the current level of knowledge; they must prepare to be the driving force behind future developments in their professional fields. Continuous professional growth is key to maintaining competitiveness.

“Engineers are respected professionals, and those in important engineering positions earn exceptional salaries. Your degree opens the door to a successful career, but consider the knowledge you’ve gained only as a foundation. Strive to acquire specialized skills that the market values highly,” Kocsis advised. He also highlighted that the faculty’s master’s, professional engineering, and doctoral programs offer excellent opportunities to expand knowledge.

Following the diploma ceremony, the Student Union’s President and Vice President’s Certificates of Recognition were awarded to mechanical engineers Dániel Török and Máté Komenczi, civil engineer Botond Mórucz, mechatronics engineers Bence Csurgó and Balázs Simon, and architect Csaba Krajnyák.

The Student Union Executive Committee Recognition Certificates were presented to mechanical engineers Adrián Ocsenás and Ádám Imre Pál, and technical manager Máté Oravecz.

Attila Lápossi, certified mechanical engineer and occupational safety specialist, received the honorary university docent title.

Gabriella Kövér and Zsuzsa Flóra Péter, administrative experts, were recognized with the Dean’s Commendation.

The University of Debrecen Talent Council awarded DETEP Certificates to mechanical engineers Bence Szabolcs Biró, Marcell Balogh, Tamás Csóré, mechatronics engineer Károly Árpád Kis, environmental engineers Virág Kiss and Zoltán Milán Miski, mechanical engineer Bíborka Németh, environmental engineer Gyöngyvér Boglárka Nusser, mechatronics engineer Zsombor Lajos Osváth, and mechanical engineer Ádám Virág.

For the faculty’s international students, the University of Debrecen Talent Council issued Talent UD Certificates confirming that Henry Eze Alagba, Abdullahi Magaji Bala, Ian Momanyi Mokaya, Ibtissam Ennamouss, Muhammad Aqib Hussain, Ahnaf Habib, KM Euphe Hassan, Valeria Al Molaudiaquemadwiz, Milica Radec, Misheelt Bazar, Erasmus Gozibert Rutunga, Shukrullo Sangov, Thidaphone Khounmanyketh, Victoria Alexander Chang’a, Mouawad Bou Akl, Ayaan Faeiz, and Zakarya Al-Badwi Abdulrahman participated in the university’s Talent Program and met all expectations.

