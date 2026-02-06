Drugs sold at a car bealership in Debrecen

As part of the DELTA Program, police took action to close a car dealership in Debrecen. Investigations by the National Bureau of Investigation (KR NNI) of the Riot Police revealed that the drug trafficking network also extended into Hajdú-Bihar County.

The KR NNI began investigating two years ago, after receiving information that a man in Debrecen, together with his associates, was selling drugs and new psychoactive substances in the city. Following an extensive investigation, the suspicions were confirmed, and the KR NNI obtained multiple pieces of evidence clearly implicating 52-year-old László Sz. from Nyíradony, 36-year-old Zsolt K. from Debrecen, and 29-year-old Ádám Sz. from Nyíregyháza in the drug business.

The drugs—referred to by street names such as smoke, cola, straw, rim, gasoline, provisions, food, bearing, or stuff—were sold not only in Hajdú-Bihar but also in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County. The sales were conducted using the premises of the car dealership owned by the eldest suspect, as well as the vehicles stored there. Typically, the drugs were hidden in the cars on the lot, and transactions took place inside the vehicles.

The KR NNI raided the criminal group on September 30, 2025. During the operation, police seized not only drugs but also packaging equipment, phones, and cash. All three men were charged with drug trafficking in a criminal organization involving significant quantities. They have remained in custody since the arrest. The investigation continues to dismantle the entire drug trafficking network.

On February 3, 2026, the Debrecen Police Department ordered the closure of the dealership as part of an administrative procedure.

(police.hu)