A teacher was attacked by his student during an exam

The police have completed an investigation on the case of a juvenile who attacked a teacher at an educational institution in Hajdúhadháza.

The Hajdúhadháza Police Headquarters prosecuted a 17-year-old local resident for a well-founded suspicion of committing a crime against a person performing a public duty. There is a well-founded suspicion that the juvenile attacked the teacher on the morning of June 9, 2020, during a year-end exam. The boy used his phone during the exams, and when the teacher asked him to put it away, the young man hit him. The instructor was not severely injured.

The police took the necessary procedural steps in the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu