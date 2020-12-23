A man drove a car without a licence and while being drunk

The Balmazújváros Police Headquarters has completed its investigation on the case.

The Balmazújváros Police Headquarters seized a vehicle and started criminal proceedings against a man for a well-founded suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

According to the investigation, the suspect got into an open car parked on Kinizsi Street in Tiszacsege on the night of August 29, 2020, and then drove away – without the owner’s permission. Police found the driver and the car that night inside the town. The patrols used an alcohol probe against the driver of the vehicle, which showed a positive value, so he was caught. Investigators interrogated the 22-year-old man as a suspect, and he testified. During the proceedings, it also turned out that the driver had never had a license, and in July 2020, the Debrecen District Court banned him from driving for 30 months.

The Egyeki Police Station of the Balmazújváros Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu