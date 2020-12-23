The 3.4 billion learning center in Debrecen will be ready by summer 2021

The construction of the Learning Center on Dóczy Street is proceeding according to the schedule. The three-storey facility is expected to be completed next spring, as a modern multifunctional learning center of the University of Debrecen, and it will be an important venue for both domestic and foreign students – the press office of the University of Debrecen informed our newspaper.

The construction of the three-storey building with a useful floor area of ​​4250 square meters and a reinforced concrete structure has already reached its highest point. By developing an 11-meter-high modern infrastructure, the institution aims to further increase its competitiveness in the international education market. At present, the University of Debrecen has 6,900 foreign students from more than a hundred countries, which means that it plays a leading role not only nationally, but also in the region.



Construction of the triangular learning center began in late April 2020. Fortunately, the pace of construction was not slowed down by the epidemic situation.

Speaking about the function of the facility, Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, emphasized that the Learning Center can transform a large number of university students into a single large learning community.



The infrastructure of the University of Debrecen will be enriched with a building and a park belonging to it, which can be another emblematic place of the institution. With the construction of the Learning Center, the University of Debrecen will soon be enriched with a spectacular facility that represents a new level of quality for the domestic and international student community, the Chancellor emphasized.

The reinforced concrete frame structure of the study center has already been completed, the contractor Dryvit Profi Kft. is currently working on the installation of the third-floor steel structure and the flat three-layer glass walls alternate.



The Learning Center will be multifunctional: on the ground floor, there will be a lecture hall for 256 people, as well as an office, a buffet, a university gift shop and other community spaces. On the first floor of 1,067 square meters, community study rooms will be set up separated by walls, and on the slightly smaller second floor, there will be separate consultation rooms and training rooms, as well as an electronic examiner and a prayer room. The server room as well as the engineering rooms will be located on the third level.



The investment will create more than 150 square meters of green space and in addition to the existing 11, another 90 new parking spaces will be built.

The University of Debrecen Learning Center is implemented from a net of HUF 3.4 billion, approximately half of the tender and own resources. The learning center is scheduled to be ready by summer of 2021.