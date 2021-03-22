DK: Money ‘By the Wheelbarrow Full’ Taken From Outsourced Unis

The Democratic Coalition (DK) believes that “Fidesz cronies” are “taking home millions in pay by the wheelbarrow full from the foundations of outsourced universities”, an MP of the opposition party said at a press conference on Facebook on Sunday.

“They stole the universities from our common ownership, but not just the universities, they also gave themselves plenty of money and real estate,” Lajos Oláh said. He added that governing Fidesz had “outsourced the universities for themselves”. “Ministers and state secretaries got positions in the foundations’ boards of trustees, while the government continued to talk about independence,” he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay