Socialists Call for Continued Screenings, Strict Contact Tracing

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The opposition Socialists said on Sunday that coronavirus screening and strict contact tracing should not be neglected in the fight against the pandemic.

Socialist MP Ildikó Borbély Bangó told a press conference on Facebook that the government was currently not using all available means of defence and called on the cabinet to provide five rapid home test kits to every Hungarian free of charge every month. She said there were sufficient resources for this purpose considering that the government was just now spending an extra 11 billion forints (EUR 31m) on the construction of three sports halls. Neighbouring Austria, with a population of 8.9 million, has performed 19 million tests, as against hardly more than 4 million in Hungary, she said.

 

