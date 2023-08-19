Magnitude 4 Earthquake Shook Gyomaendrőd, Then There Was an Earthquake at Túrkeve and Szarvas As Well

An earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale was registered near Gyomaendrőd on Saturday morning; a few minutes later, an earthquake occurred near Túrkeve, and almost an hour and a half later, an earthquake occurred near Szarvas, the BM National Directorate General of Disaster Management told MTI.

According to the report of the Kövesligethy Radó Seismological Observatory of the Earth Physics and Space Science Research Institute, on 19th August, at 11:13 a.m., earthquakes could be detected in several settlements about eleven kilometers from Gyomaendrőd in Békés county. So far, no damage has been reported to the disaster management, they said.

The observatory later announced in new announcements that an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was measured approximately three kilometers from Túrkeve in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok county at 11:16 a.m., and the earthquake was felt in several settlements. Furthermore, at 12:51, an earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred approximately five kilometers from Szarvas in Békés county. In this case, the earthquake could also be felt in several settlements, but no damage has been reported to the disaster management until now.

