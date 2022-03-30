The number of people infected with the coronavirus epidemic reached 485 million

Worldwide, 485,181,438 people have been infected with the coronavirus epidemic, and the death toll is 6,133,262, according to Wednesday morning data from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore Central European Time.

The day before, there were 482,051,532 infected people in the world, with 6,127,265 fatalities.

The infection is present in 192 countries and regions. Experts say the number of cases diagnosed does not accurately reflect reality, as the number of tests is more or less limited in each country, and the criteria for registration also vary.

According to official data, Covid-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus has the highest number of infections in the United States, at 80,019,128. The death toll is 978,648.

In India, 43,021,982 people were infected and 521,070 fatalities were recorded.

There are 29,887,191 infected and 659,508 fatalities in Brazil.

In France, 25,464,389 infections and 143,019 deaths were registered.

In the UK, there are 21,145,773 people infected and 165,569 people die from the disease.

There are 20,867,314 infected and 129,123 dead in Germany.

In Russia, the number of confirmed infections rose to 17,544,419 and the number of fatalities rose to 360,677.

In Turkey, 14,831,231 people have been registered so far, with 97,924 deaths, according to official figures.

In Italy, 14,496,579 people are registered and the number of deaths is 159,054.

In Spain, 11,508,309 infections and 102,218 deaths were registered.

In Iran, there are 7,156,746 infected and 140,109 dead.

There are 5,952,200 infected and 114,939 deaths in Poland.

In Ukraine, 5,040,518 people have been registered and, according to official figures, 112,459 people have died from coronavirus complications.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic against the coronavirus that spread from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

MTI