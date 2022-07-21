Fire in the Hortobágy National Park

The works are still ongoing in the Hortobágy National Park on the border of Tiszafüred-Kócsújfalu, where the forest’s undergrowth and reed-bush areas caught fire in patches on an area of ​​about four hundred hectares on Tuesday, the disaster management reported late in the evening.

On Wednesday, fifteen firefighting units worked under the control of the disaster prevention operations service. The flames caught a nearby sunflower field and straw bales, and a fire also broke out in the yard of a nearby residential building. One person was escorted out for the duration of the works, after the fire was extinguished the residential buildings were no longer endangered. Due to the spread of smoke, the affected section of highway 33 was closed, the restriction was lifted by the late evening hours, traffic could start in both directions.

debreceninap.hu