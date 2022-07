The 2022 Debrecen Campus Festival has started. On Wednesday, visitors could attend Blahalouisiana, Follow the Flow and Magdi Rúzsa, BSW, Kozmix, Vad Fruttik concerts…

Our first impressions are positive: at first glance, the festival seems well organized, the food and drink offer is lavish. We didn’t experience a big increase in price, we could buy 4 dl of Strongbow for 900 forints.

It is not necessary to bring snacks, as a Lidl has also been installed in the festival area.

debreceninap.hu