An important intersection in East Debrecen is undergoing a transformation – Construction will begin next week

Next Monday marks the beginning of the first phase of a key traffic hub development in Debrecen: the capacity expansion of Main Road 48 (Vámospércsi út), with the complex reconstruction of the Hétvezér – Budai Nagy Antal Street junction. Funded by the Ministry of Construction and Transport with an investment of 1.4 billion HUF, the project aims to make traffic safer and more efficient.

As part of the investment, dedicated right-turn lanes will be created in all directions at the intersection. The works will also include complete roadbed reconstruction, pavement reinforcement, and upgrades to pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. New crosswalks will be built on Szenci Molnár Albert and Kolónia Streets, and the service road along Vámospércsi út will receive a full structural overhaul along with 15 new parking spaces. The traffic control system of the intersection will be upgraded, with a new traffic light installed at the Szenci Molnár Albert – Kolónia Street junction, and signal synchronization will be extended up to Main Road 4. As part of the project, a 261-meter section of the Zsuzsi Forest Railway will also be rebuilt.

Papp Viktor, head of the Fidesz-KDNP faction, emphasized that the capacity expansion of one of the busiest intersections in the eastern part of the city is about to begin. He stated that the planned reconstruction will improve traffic safety and flow at the intersection of Hétvezér–Budai Nagy Antal–Faraktár–Vámospércsi streets. The project is large-scale, involving not only surface reconstruction but also replacement of the main utility lines.

Local representative István Kovács detailed the tasks involved in the junction development. He noted that the construction site was handed over in March, and the contractor has already begun preparing the area. From next week, traffic restrictions can be expected, but major earthworks have been scheduled for the summer holiday period to minimize disruption.

Local representative Edina Szilágyi expressed her joy that the wave of development has reached the eastern part of the city, stating that the residents here also deserve improved living conditions. Like her colleagues, she asked for patience and understanding from residents and commuters. She admitted that the year ahead will be challenging due to the construction, but it will be rewarding once the long-awaited upgrades are completed.

During the construction period, two-way traffic will be maintained, though local and time-based disruptions are expected. Utility exploration will involve temporary detours and manual traffic control.

The contractor has already prepared traffic restriction plans for the initial period through the start of the school year in September. From the second half of May to mid-June 2025, Phase 1 will involve dismantling the central islands on Main Road 48, utility relocation, and relocating the school fence, all while maintaining two-way traffic. On Faraktár Street, the lane in the direction of Vámospércs in front of the school and kindergarten will be closed.

During construction, the traffic light at the Faraktár–Kolónia Street junction will be turned off and replaced by a flashing yellow mode. Pedestrian crossings will remain available but require extra caution. Road and utility works will also take place on the service road parallel to Vámospércsi út. In July 2025, utility relocations will require lane closures on both sides of Main Road 48’s Faraktár segment, while maintaining 2×2 lanes of traffic from Hétvezér–Budai Nagy Antal to Vámospércs. The Faraktár–Kolónia junction will continue to operate with flashing yellow lights, and temporary bus stops will be designated through on-site inspections.

In August 2025, vehicles will be restricted to one lane in each direction between Kolónia Street and Létai út on Main Road 48, and Budai Nagy Antal Street may be temporarily closed up to Ruyter Street. During this time, reconstruction of the Zsuzsi Railway and further utility relocations will occur.

The project is being executed by Colas Út Építőipari Zrt. under the Ministry of Construction and Transport. The contract took effect on March 12, 2025, and the development has an implementation period of 18 months. The expected completion date is September 12, 2026.

(debrecen.hu)

Photo: debrecen.hu