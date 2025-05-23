Debrecen’s Aquaticum opens – Here are the prices

This Friday, the Aquaticum in Debrecen will officially open its gates, following a record-breaking summer season last year. The operator attributes the more than 217,000 visitors mainly to consistently good weather. This year, they hope for a similarly warm summer, said Lajos Fazekas, CEO of Aquaticum Debrecen Ltd., on DTV.

The timing of this year’s season opening in the second half of May is no coincidence—it was chosen based on both weather and tourism considerations. According to Fazekas, Debrecen is not a traditional spa town, so Aquaticum attendance primarily correlates with school holidays and vacation periods. The usual practice of opening around late May to early June has proven effective every year so far.

Months of Preparation for the Season

Getting the Aquaticum ready requires significant time, effort, and financial investment. Work begins as soon as weather allows, though even this May saw nighttime frosts. Maintenance of outdoor pools, replacing tiles, grouting, and landscaping are all essential tasks. Preparation begins in early March and, in the weeks before opening, requires the coordinated work of 50–60 people daily.

Fazekas noted that the new Water Utility Act, introduced at the end of 2023, along with centrally regulated water and sewage fees, imposes a heavy financial burden on operations. Profitability is now heavily weather-dependent, with revenue on a hot day potentially tens of millions of forints higher than on a rainy one.

Not Just for Locals Anymore

Aquaticum’s guest profile has diversified in recent years. In the 2023 season, over 15% of visitors were foreigners, and half of the Hungarian guests were from outside Debrecen. More and more people from across the region and other parts of Hungary—especially from Transdanubia—are discovering the Big Forest’s Aquaticum.

The Aquaticum enjoys national recognition and has won several awards. According to Fazekas, even last year, the Aquaticum reached full capacity at times, necessitating temporary entry stops due to safety regulations. Expanding green areas have enabled them to accommodate large crowds, though there were still days when the Aquaticum was full.

Family-Focused – Aqua Kids Program Continues

Ticket prices will increase by only around 5% on average this year, while the main novelties are in the program offerings. A concept launched in 2022 continues this year: every weekend features themed events. The children’s day weekend program starts now, and the Aqua Kids series will run all summer, with activities focused on children and families.

Themes will include animals, plants, and fairy-tale characters. The goal is to provide weekly attractions that offer a unique experience for families.

Although no new pools will be built this season, improving services remains a top priority.

Aquaticum Debrecen – Ticket Prices from May 23, 2025

Standard Tickets:

Ticket Type Price Full-day adult ticket 6,500 HUF Full-day child/student/senior ticket (with ID) 5,500 HUF Group full-day ticket (min. 15 people) 5,200 HUF Baby registration fee (ages 0–3) 100 HUF Morning swim ticket (06:00–08:30) 2,800 HUF Add-on ticket for morning swim (from 09:00) 3,700 HUF Afternoon ticket (after 16:30) 4,200 HUF

Family Tickets:

Composition Price 2 adults + 1 child (3–14 years) 16,600 HUF 2 adults + 2 children 20,200 HUF 2 adults + 3 children 23,500 HUF Additional child (for 2+3 tickets only) 4,200 HUF

Season Passes:

Type Price 5-time adult pass 30,200 HUF 10-time student/senior pass (with ID) 49,500 HUF

Aqua Fun Combo Tickets:

Type Price Adult 9,900 HUF Child/student/senior (with ID) 8,100 HUF

Spa Summer Complex Tickets:

Type Price Adult 15,500 HUF Student/senior (with ID) 13,500 HUF

Supplementary Tickets for Other Bath Areas:

Thermal Bath:

Type Price Adult 2,100 HUF Student/senior 2,000 HUF

Mediterranean Adventure Bath:

Type Price Adult 4,500 HUF Student/senior 3,700 HUF Family 2+1 7,200 HUF Family 2+2 8,400 HUF Family 2+3 9,000 HUF Additional child (2+3 only) 2,700 HUF

Sauna World and Sauna Center:

Type Price Sauna World add-on 3,000 HUF Sauna Center add-on 2,100 HUF

Discounted Entry with Debrecen City Card:

Discounted Tickets:

Type Price Adult full-day 5,300 HUF Child/student/senior full-day 4,300 HUF Baby registration fee 100 HUF Morning swim ticket (06:00–08:30) 2,450 HUF Add-on ticket from 09:00 2,850 HUF Afternoon ticket (after 16:00) 3,800 HUF

Discounted Family Tickets (with valid cards for all members):

Composition Price 2 adults + 1 child (3–14 years) 14,000 HUF 2 adults + 2 children 18,200 HUF 2 adults + 3 children 21,500 HUF Additional child (for 2+3 tickets only) 3,800 HUF

Discounted Passes (with Debrecen or Junior City Card):

Type Price 5-time adult pass 24,600 HUF 10-time adult pass 47,000 HUF 5-time student/senior pass 20,000 HUF 10-time student/senior pass 38,700 HUF

Discounted Swim Passes (with Debrecen City Card):