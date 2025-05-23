Debrecen’s Aquaticum opens – Here are the prices

This Friday, the Aquaticum in Debrecen will officially open its gates, following a record-breaking summer season last year. The operator attributes the more than 217,000 visitors mainly to consistently good weather. This year, they hope for a similarly warm summer, said Lajos Fazekas, CEO of Aquaticum Debrecen Ltd., on DTV.
The timing of this year’s season opening in the second half of May is no coincidence—it was chosen based on both weather and tourism considerations. According to Fazekas, Debrecen is not a traditional spa town, so Aquaticum attendance primarily correlates with school holidays and vacation periods. The usual practice of opening around late May to early June has proven effective every year so far.
Months of Preparation for the Season
Getting the Aquaticum ready requires significant time, effort, and financial investment. Work begins as soon as weather allows, though even this May saw nighttime frosts. Maintenance of outdoor pools, replacing tiles, grouting, and landscaping are all essential tasks. Preparation begins in early March and, in the weeks before opening, requires the coordinated work of 50–60 people daily.
Fazekas noted that the new Water Utility Act, introduced at the end of 2023, along with centrally regulated water and sewage fees, imposes a heavy financial burden on operations. Profitability is now heavily weather-dependent, with revenue on a hot day potentially tens of millions of forints higher than on a rainy one.
Not Just for Locals Anymore
Aquaticum’s guest profile has diversified in recent years. In the 2023 season, over 15% of visitors were foreigners, and half of the Hungarian guests were from outside Debrecen. More and more people from across the region and other parts of Hungary—especially from Transdanubia—are discovering the Big Forest’s Aquaticum.
The Aquaticum enjoys national recognition and has won several awards. According to Fazekas, even last year, the Aquaticum reached full capacity at times, necessitating temporary entry stops due to safety regulations. Expanding green areas have enabled them to accommodate large crowds, though there were still days when the Aquaticum was full.
Family-Focused – Aqua Kids Program Continues
Ticket prices will increase by only around 5% on average this year, while the main novelties are in the program offerings. A concept launched in 2022 continues this year: every weekend features themed events. The children’s day weekend program starts now, and the Aqua Kids series will run all summer, with activities focused on children and families.
Themes will include animals, plants, and fairy-tale characters. The goal is to provide weekly attractions that offer a unique experience for families.
Although no new pools will be built this season, improving services remains a top priority.
Aquaticum Debrecen – Ticket Prices from May 23, 2025
Standard Tickets:
|Ticket Type
|Price
|Full-day adult ticket
|6,500 HUF
|Full-day child/student/senior ticket (with ID)
|5,500 HUF
|Group full-day ticket (min. 15 people)
|5,200 HUF
|Baby registration fee (ages 0–3)
|100 HUF
|Morning swim ticket (06:00–08:30)
|2,800 HUF
|Add-on ticket for morning swim (from 09:00)
|3,700 HUF
|Afternoon ticket (after 16:30)
|4,200 HUF
Family Tickets:
|Composition
|Price
|2 adults + 1 child (3–14 years)
|16,600 HUF
|2 adults + 2 children
|20,200 HUF
|2 adults + 3 children
|23,500 HUF
|Additional child (for 2+3 tickets only)
|4,200 HUF
Season Passes:
|Type
|Price
|5-time adult pass
|30,200 HUF
|10-time student/senior pass (with ID)
|49,500 HUF
Aqua Fun Combo Tickets:
|Type
|Price
|Adult
|9,900 HUF
|Child/student/senior (with ID)
|8,100 HUF
Spa Summer Complex Tickets:
|Type
|Price
|Adult
|15,500 HUF
|Student/senior (with ID)
|13,500 HUF
Supplementary Tickets for Other Bath Areas:
Thermal Bath:
|Type
|Price
|Adult
|2,100 HUF
|Student/senior
|2,000 HUF
Mediterranean Adventure Bath:
|Type
|Price
|Adult
|4,500 HUF
|Student/senior
|3,700 HUF
|Family 2+1
|7,200 HUF
|Family 2+2
|8,400 HUF
|Family 2+3
|9,000 HUF
|Additional child (2+3 only)
|2,700 HUF
Sauna World and Sauna Center:
|Type
|Price
|Sauna World add-on
|3,000 HUF
|Sauna Center add-on
|2,100 HUF
Discounted Entry with Debrecen City Card:
Discounted Tickets:
|Type
|Price
|Adult full-day
|5,300 HUF
|Child/student/senior full-day
|4,300 HUF
|Baby registration fee
|100 HUF
|Morning swim ticket (06:00–08:30)
|2,450 HUF
|Add-on ticket from 09:00
|2,850 HUF
|Afternoon ticket (after 16:00)
|3,800 HUF
Discounted Family Tickets (with valid cards for all members):
|Composition
|Price
|2 adults + 1 child (3–14 years)
|14,000 HUF
|2 adults + 2 children
|18,200 HUF
|2 adults + 3 children
|21,500 HUF
|Additional child (for 2+3 tickets only)
|3,800 HUF
Discounted Passes (with Debrecen or Junior City Card):
|Type
|Price
|5-time adult pass
|24,600 HUF
|10-time adult pass
|47,000 HUF
|5-time student/senior pass
|20,000 HUF
|10-time student/senior pass
|38,700 HUF
Discounted Swim Passes (with Debrecen City Card):
|Type
|Price
|5-time swim pass
|11,400 HUF
|10-time swim pass
|22,000 HUF
|20-time swim pass
|42,900 HUF