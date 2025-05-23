The Debrecen Comic Book Fair returns for the ninth time

The 9th Debrecen Comic Book Fair is happening on May 31, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and once again it will be hosted at its traditional venue: Csokonai High School in Debrecen (12 Békessy Street).

Thousands of comics in Hungarian and various other languages will be up for grabs, along with an incredible array of manga, from nostalgic classics to the latest releases. The event will also feature countless action figures, Lego sets, and fantasy novels, making it a dream come true for collectors and fans alike.

Step into the worlds of Marvel and DC, enriched with a heavy dose of Star Wars, and journey straight into the heart of anime culture. Expect a true geek carnival where pop culture universes collide in the best way possible.

A wide selection from Nagymama Padlása comic shop will be on display, including the very newest releases. In addition, a carefully curated lineup of vendors will be present, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

Entry is completely FREE, so bring your friends.

More info at the Facebook event.