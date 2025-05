On Friday, May 23, 2025, starting from 7:00 PM, the Night Drive automotive and motorcycle night show will take place at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, as a prelude to Debrecen Drive.

Following the event, which ends at 10:00 PM, DKV will operate additional tram services on line 1 from the Aquaticum stop toward the Main Station (Nagyállomás) to accommodate the expected increase in passenger demand.