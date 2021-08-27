Car parks were asphalted in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The parking lots was covered with asphalt on some sections of Kishegyesi út and Derék utca.

With the painting and the repair of the pavement, 290 parking spaces were created, which increased the parking areas by about 15 percent compared to the previous ones – writes László Pósán, Member of Parliament, on his community page.

The politician explains that, of course, much remains to be done, but it is a significant step in ensuring that car owners living in Tócóskert can park their vehicles properly.

 

Photos: László Pósán

