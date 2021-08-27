According to a survey, Hungarians save money on their phone bills with messaging applications

Hungarians try to reduce their mobile usage costs mainly with online calls and messages, 47 percent prefer chat applications to traditional mobile calls, and 38 percent prefer to send e-mails instead of SMS, according to a recent representative survey by BillKiller on transparent mobile package comparison.

According to a summary sent to MTI, the third most popular device is to connect to free public Wi-Fi networks.

The use of applications using the Internet Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP), such as Messenger, Viber, Skype, is more common in Hungary than in many EU Member States.

Contrary to previous expectations, the proportion of people over the age of 60 who save with messaging apps reaches 54 percent, a third are looking for free Wi-Fi access, and 26 percent occasionally turn off data traffic due to cost reductions.

The research also revealed that almost a fifth of Hungarian subscribers try to save money with shorter conversations, and 11 percent of them try to use their phones only when absolutely necessary. Only 15 percent of those surveyed said they were not used to saving on mobile costs at all.

17 percent of subscribers try to cut costs by restricting mobile internet, such as not watching videos that would consume significant amounts of mobile data.

According to BillKiller, users should always check their actual data usage because it is typical that they pay for unlimited internet even though they only need 1-2 GB of data.

In a statement, BillKiller recalled that, according to Eurostat, the proportion of online phone and video calls in the European Union increased the most among Internet activities such as reading news, listening to music, and using social media in the first year of the coronavirus epidemic. Users made 52 percent more calls than a year earlier. In addition, Hungarians made more calls and messages online than the European average, with 68% of Hungarians using this channel in the three months before the survey, compared to the EU average of 60%.

The survey was commissioned by BillKiller Kft. With the Pulzus research application, the data collection took place in July 2021. The sample of 1018 respondents represents the active Hungarian population aged 18-65 by gender and age.

MTI