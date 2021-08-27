There will be a Polish evening at the Tímárház in Debrecen

A Polish evening will be held at the DEMKI Tímárház (Debrecen, Nagy Gál István u. 6.) from September 4, 5 p.m.

The program, implemented with the participation of the Polish Nationality of Debrecen, offers a taste of the gems of Polish culture, literature, fine arts and gastronomy.

PROGRAM:

– Welcome speech by Dr. István Puskás, Deputy Mayor of Culture of Debrecen

– Opening of the exhibition of the Polish artists of the Miklós Káplár International Artists’ Colony in Hortobágy.

Opened by: Cs. János Tóth, art writer

Featuring: Oláh Anita on harp

– Joint reading of an excerpt from Gabriela Zapolska’s comedy Ms. Dulszka

– A taste of the delicacies of Polish gastronomy

Those interested in Polish cultural values are welcome and welcome to Debrecen for a cozy, imaginary walk to Krakow in the 1920s, an art filling and, last but not least, to taste mouth-watering dishes from the eight major Polish gastronomic regions.

