After the easing of the epidemic situation, the Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Unwanted Attention will resume its usual free food distribution in Debrecen on the last Sunday of the month.

We are inviting our struggling neighbors to visit Petőfi Square in Debrecen on Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 11:00 to 12:00, writes Mrs. Zoltán Szabó, vice president of the association.

We indicate that we can provide hot meals for a total of 150 people. The menu will be stuffed cabbage with fresh bread as requested earlier. We divide a serial number. According to epidemiological rules, we provide pre-boxed food. It is still necessary to take care of each other’s health, so we ask everyone to continue to put a mask or scarf on your face and please keep a distance of 1.5 meters. We provide hand disinfection on site!

