Hungary Posts EUR 95 M Trade Deficit in May

Hungary’s trade balance showed a 95 million euro deficit in May, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a second reading of data.

A first reading of the data, released on July 7, had shown a 135 million forint trade surplus. Hungary, an export-driven economy where trade surpluses are the norm, had a trade deficit for the eleventh month in a row. The revised data show exports rose by an annual 29.5% to 12.289 billion euros, while imports climbed by 31.4% to 12.384 billion, KSH said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay