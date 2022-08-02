Hungary Posts EUR 95 M Trade Deficit in May

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Posts EUR 95 M Trade Deficit in May

Hungary’s trade balance showed a 95 million euro deficit in May, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a second reading of data.

 

A first reading of the data, released on July 7, had shown a 135 million forint trade surplus. Hungary, an export-driven economy where trade surpluses are the norm, had a trade deficit for the eleventh month in a row. The revised data show exports rose by an annual 29.5% to 12.289 billion euros, while imports climbed by 31.4% to 12.384 billion, KSH said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Government Measures to Help Farmers Hit By Drought

Tóháti Zsuzsa

China’s NIO to Build HuF 5.5 BN Battery Swap Station Plant in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Posts EUR 95 M Trade Deficit in May

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *