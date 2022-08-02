“Programmes of August 20th Holiday Can Be Regarded as a Festival”

The four-day celebration of Hungary’s national holiday on August 20th “can be regarded as a festival”, Zoltán Kovács, the state secretary for international relations and communications, said, adding that the event celebrating St. Stephen’s Day drew 2 million visitors last year.

He derided “the politically motivated campaign” against the fireworks, explaining that all contracts were signed in the spring and the purchases have been made. “At this stage, it would be more expensive to cancel the fireworks than to hold them.” The fireworks cost the same as last year, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay