Car Collided With a Train in Gyöngyös

A car collided with a train on Saturday in Gyöngyös, railway traffic had been suspended on the affected section, the disaster management told MTI.

The accident happened at the Esze Tamás street crossing. One person was trapped in the car, he was freed from the wreckage with the help of tension cutters.

According to Mávinform, the Mátra InterRégió train departing from Budapest’s Keleti railway station had an accident, however, the light barrier was working at the site of the crash. Passengers were transported by replacement buses between Vámosgyörk and Gyöngyös until the end of the site investigation.

