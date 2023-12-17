Inland Water Problems in Hajdú-Bihar – Risk of Floods Increasing

As a result of the significant amount of precipitation that we experienced in the middle of the week, tidal waves descend on our waterways. The Tisza currently peaks in the Vásárosnamény area, while the Berettyó peaks above Berettyóújfalu, Tiszántúl Water Administration (TIVIZIG) reported.

It was written that due to the flood wave descending on Berettyó, between Darvas and Kismarja, there is a level two flood protection alert in effect in three protection sections. The river peaked in the Pocsaj area on Friday afternoon with a water level of 482 cm, and at 8 o’clock on Saturday morning the water level was already 451 cm in the same place. A water level of 349 cm was measured at Berettyóújfalu at 8 o’clock in the morning. TIVIZIG employees provide 24-hour monitoring and guard duty at the Darvas-Pocsaj, Darvas-Kismarja and Ér-mellék flood protection sections. Due to the increased water level, the Bucsa-Nádudvar flood protection section of the Hortobágy-Berettyó is on a first level of preparedness, the water level at the benchmark Borzi gauge was 300 cm at 8:00 a.m. Along the Hortobágy-Berettyó, they provide a day watch and guard service. Based on the forecasts, no further significant rainfall is expected in the TIVIZIG operating area or in the river basins in the coming days, which is favorable from the point of view of the subsidence of the tidal waves and the development of the inland water situation.

Inland water also causes problems The significant rainfall that fell in the middle of the week aggravated the inland water situation. Area flooding increased, and the operation of the pumps was increased accordingly. At the same time, they continue to pay attention not to divert more water than is necessary, writes the water management board, adding that, where possible, the collected water is retained in canals and reservoirs. The situation affecting farmland is constantly discussed with the experts of the Chamber of Agriculture, but the safety of life and property is still a primary consideration when protective interventions and measures are taken. Of the 12 inland water protection sections in TIVIZIG’s operational area, five sections are currently on alert. Along the Tisza, the Hamvas-Sárréti inland water protection section located in the Tisza-középső, Tiszai-felső and Hortobágy-Berettyó watersheds has level two, while the level of inland water protection readiness in the Berettyó-also and Tiszai-also, located between Berettyó and Sebes-Körös, respectively. In the sections affected by inland water protection preparedness, the size of the areas flooded with inland water is 4,600 hectares. There are 21 pumping stations operating in the region, the amount of domestic water lifted in one day is 1.4 million m³. The amount of water retained in the inland reservoirs is about 15 million m³. A total of 107 people took part in the defense in the last 24 hours, announced the Tiszántúli Water Administration.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Hortobágy-Berettyó near Apavár (TIVIZIG)