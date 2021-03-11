Flamboyant Newcomers in the Duck Pond

Spring has brought new life to our Duck Pond as we have recently welcomed a ringed teal, a wood duck and a mandarin duck breeding pair. They have already taken residence in their enclosure, soon to be joined by our yellow-bellied and red-eared sliders as well as European pond turtles once it gets warmer, with more new species to follow in upcoming months – be sure to check them all out after we reopen.

Native to the Far East, mandarin ducks (Aix galericulata) are now popular ornamental birds all around the world thanks to their beauty and easy husbandry, with several feral populations worldwide including the ones in forests near water bodies in Europe. Although globally listed as Least Concern in the IUCN Red List, their populations in their native China, East Russia and Japan are dwindling due to deforestation. The only other extant members of the genus Aix, wood ducks (Aix sponsa), are no less impressive-looking and nest by lakes and swamps in the western and eastern parts of North America. Historically a widespread species on the continent, they were decimated by massive hunting, deforestation and marsh draining by the early 20th century; thanks to conservation laws and reintroductions, however, their population is now stable. Originally also from overseas, ringed teals (Callonetta leucophrys) are native to tropical marshy woodlands in South America, specialized in perching on tree branches with their strong pointed claws.