Online Cooking Class on 17 March

Date: 17 March 20.00
Online: unideb.webex.com
For some people, cooking feels challenging and time-consuming. Fear not! Let us invite you to our first Cooking Class of this semester and be more comfortable around a stove and cutting board.
We all love to eat, right? But you don’t need to be a master chef to be able to make delicious food.
The time has arrived when you can cook with us. We’ll help you spark a little joy.
Come and let’s cook together on Webex on 17th of March (Wednesday), from 20:00!
ESN Debrecen