Online Cooking Class on 17 March

Date: 17 March 20.00

Online: unideb.webex.com

For some people, cooking feels challenging and time-consuming. Fear not! Let us invite you to our first Cooking Classof this semester and be more comfortable around a stove and cutting board.



The time has arrived when you can cook with us. We all love to eat, right? But you don’t need to be a master chefto be able to make delicious food.The time has arrived when you can cook with us.We’ll help you spark a little joy.

Come and let’s cook together onWebex on 17th of March (Wednesday), from 20:00!

ESN Debrecen