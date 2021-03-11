Online Cooking Class on 17 March

Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Online Cooking Class on 17 March

Date: 17 March 20.00

Online: unideb.webex.com

For some people, cooking feels challenging and time-consuming💪⏳. Fear not! Let us invite you to our first Cooking Class🍳🕒 of this semester and be more comfortable around a stove and cutting board.🍽️
We all love to eat, right? But you don’t need to be a master chef👩‍🍳👨‍🍳 to be able to make delicious food. 🍛
The time has arrived when you can cook with us.✨ We’ll help you spark a little joy.✨
Come and let’s cook together on 🛰️Webex on 17th of March (Wednesday), from 20:00!
ESN Debrecen

 

